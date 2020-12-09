Body cam video shows Cleveland firefighters hosing down man covered in gasoline holding a lighter

CLEVELAND (WJW) —The Cleveland Division of Fire recently helped a local man in trouble.

Engine 23 was called to a scene after a man reportedly poured gasoline over himself. Upon arrival, firefighters said the man was holding a lighter and said he was going to light himself on fire.

Calling for backup, firefighters, along with Cleveland police worked together to keep the man from harming himself. They entered the building with a hose, kicked in the door where the man was, and stunned him with a stream of water.

Cleveland police then reportedly took the man into custody. No injuries or fires were reported during the incident.

Watch a CPD body cam footage, timestamped as Dec. 4, of the incident above.

