Body cam video shows arrest of suspect in Na’Kia Crawford’s murder

SANDY SPRINGS, Georgia (WJW) – Police in Georgia released body cam video showing the arrest of an Ohio teenage murder suspect accused of fatally shooting 18-year old Na’Kia Crawford in Akron.

Adarus Black, 19, who was on the run for more than a year and a half, remains behind bars in a suburb of Atlanta. It is unclear when he will return to Northeast Ohio.

Since 2020, Akron police and U.S. Marshals have been searching for him across the country until they found him in Sandy Springs, Georgia Tuesday evening.

“Passenger, open the door with one hand,” an officer is heard yelling at the beginning of the video.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force received a tip that he was in the Atlanta area.

“Do not move, do not move,” commanded another officer.

“Our officers, along with the local police department, saw him exit a home and then they were able to conduct a traffic stop,” said Anne Murphy, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio.

The body cam video shows officers pulling an AR-type rifle from under his clothing. Investigators say Black also had a California ID using a fake name.

“What is your name?” asked an officer.

“You got me,” responded Black in the video.

“I’m glad that they caught him and he didn’t get a chance to harm anyone else like he harmed my daughter,” said Lisette Williams, Na’Kia’s mother.

Black is accused of shooting Crawford to death in June of 2020 in broad daylight at an Akron intersection, while she was sitting in the car with her grandmother while running errands. At the time, police said they believed it was a case of mistaken identity.

Na’Kia’s mother tells FOX 8 she is grateful.

“I was just thanking them for, you know, letting me know that they didn’t give up on the case after all this time and they did their job and made a capture,” she said.

“We had teams up there responding to information that he was in Detroit, that he had fled from Akron to Detroit shortly after the murder. We just missed him there and then we followed leads and followed tips and information. Michigan, Kentucky, West Virginia and now down into Georgia,” said Murphy.

U.S. Marshals say since Black had powerful rifle with him at the time of his arrest, it shows how dangerous he was.

“That’s what makes the job so dangerous and makes him such a danger to the community, that he’s committed this crime and he’s still a danger to the community. Who knows when he would’ve used that gun,” said Murphy.

“I miss everything about her. She was such a joy to be around,” said Na’Kia’s mother.

Na’Kia had just graduated from high school when she was killed and was looking forward to attending college that fall.

“She knew that she was going to be successful and he took all of that away, so I always wondered what she would be doing now,” said Williams.

U.S. Marshals say investigators will test the weapon that was found on Black to see whether it has been used in any other crimes.

Charges against two alleged accomplices, a 19-year old man and 25-year old woman, were dropped last year because Black was on the run.

Summit County prosecutors felt evidence in all three cases needed to be presented at the same time. They can refile those charges now that Black has been captured.