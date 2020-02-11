Body cam video: Residents hold burglary suspect at gunpoint in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SALEM, Ohio (WJW)-- A burglar who used a pitchfork to break into several homes found himself looking down the barrel of a gun.

A deputy from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office was called to a rural area outside of West Salem, where two homeowners were holding a suspect at gunpoint.

"He took the damn pitchfork, busted my storm door lock, busted that out. There's four holes in my door," the one man said.

When the burglar was confronted, he ran into a wooded area, but residents tracked him down by following his footprints in the snow. Deputy Steven Hunter quickly determined the suspect was wanted for a series of crimes across the county.

The man, 37-year-old Michael Hooser, can be heard on video telling the deputy he "might" have a handgun in his pocket. According to the police report, his pockets were full of items he stole during the break-ins, as well as a gun.

Hooser was taken to the Wayne County Jail and is being held on $150,000 bond.

