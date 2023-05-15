COVENTRY TWP., Ohio (WJW) — A Sheriff’s deputy is being credited with rescuing a 92-year-old man from a burning home.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports that the deputy saved the man’s life by carrying the victim out of the house.

When the deputy arrived, he found a burning propane tank next to the door of the residence and the side of the house was engulfed in flames. The deputy found that the residents were still inside the house.

The deputy went through the front door of the house to rescue the elderly man, then the deputy went back inside the house to assist several adults and the family dog to get out of the home.

The deputy said some of the people he helped out of the burning home didn’t want to leave the house, but no reason was given in the police report.

Several other sheriff’s deputies responded to assist with the fire.

The Barberton, Lakemore, Green, and Coventry Fire Departments responded and extinguished the fire.

“I am very proud of the deputy and the rest of the Sheriff’s Office personnel who responded to the fire. Their quick actions potentially saved lives and shows their dedication and care for their community”. said Sheriff Kandy Fatheree.

Fatheree said the cause of the fire on May 10 was a propane tank near the house that caught fire.

Two of the residents were treated for smoke inhalation.