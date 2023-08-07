BEL AIR, Md. (WJW) – Deputies in Maryland say they believe a body found on a hiking trail is that of a missing mother of 5.

Rachel Morin was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday. Her boyfriend reported her missing when she did not return from her hike.

Deputies recovered Morin’s car in the area.

Her car was recovered during the initial search of the area.

The body was found on Sunday by a volunteer who was helping search the area.

“We firmly believe this is the body of Rachel Morin, but that final determination that final say belongs with the medical examiner and that has not happened yet,” Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said in a press conference.

“Sadly, it’s a homicide case,” Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told reporters Sunday night, saying investigators found “indicators” that left “no doubt” Morin’s death was a homicide.

Rachel Morin, Courtesy: Harford County Sheriff’s Office

“She did not go willingly, and she deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty,” her sister wrote on a GoFundMe account page.

“We want all those who loved her to grieve with us and celebrate her life,” she shared, saying the money raised would go toward the funeral and Rachel’s 5 kids.

Investigators say officers will keep a presence on the trail while the case is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office is pleading with the public for tips.

The sheriff said in the press conference that they did not know if it was a targeted attack and that they didn’t have a suspect.