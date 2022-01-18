Body believed to be abducted Virginia woman found

HEATHSVILLE, Va. (WJW)– A body believed to be an abducted woman was found on a Heathsville, Virginia property on Tuesday, the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen on Jan. 12 at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store, where she worked. She was spotted on surveillance video taking out the trash and her running car was still in the parking lot the next day.

The sheriff’s office said the body was found after an extensive search and matches the description of Smith. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm the identity and determine cause of death.

Lydia Smith, her older sister, told “NewsNation Prime” that Ahrea’l texted her about a strange person outside the store.

“She said that someone at the door made her feel uncomfortable,” Lydia Smith said. “She never really said a name, but she said that someone, you know, made her feel uncomfortable.

On Saturday, Tyrone N. Samuel, 50, was arrested and charged with Smith’s abduction, the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. More charges are expected.