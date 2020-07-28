LIVE: Bodies of two people found in burning Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home Tuesday morning.

The Akron Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Brown St. around 6 a.m.

There were two calls about the fire to law enforcement, one that stated there was a fire in the backyard near a home. The other stated there was a house on fire.

When firefighters arrived, crews reported light smoke at the rear of the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the situation under control.

According to both AFD and Akron PD, the bodies of two people were found inside the home.

Police say an adult female and adult male were found inside with apparent injuries.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The victims’ names are being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

