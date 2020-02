NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WJW) — Police are investigating after the bodies of two newborn babies were found inside a recycling center in New Jersey.

According to News Brunswick Today, the bodies were discovered on February 19. It’s unclear how they got there or how they died.

The first body was recovered around 9:20 a.m., followed by the second body about six hours later, the news outlet reports.

Autopsies are currently pending and will be conducted by the local medical examiner’s office.