FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — The Coast Guard confirms the bodies of a father and son who went missing this week on Lake Erie have been found.

According to officials, the 41-year-old man and his 13-year-old son went fishing on Wednesday and hadn’t been seen since.

The father’s body was recovered during a search on Friday. The Coast Guard said a good Samaritan discovered the son’s body on Saturday.

Their identities have not yet been released by authorities.

