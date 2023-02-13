Editor’s Note: Previous coverage in the video above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police announced Monday that the bodies of two men had been found in Lake Erie.

Cleveland police say Metroparks police officers recovered the bodies of two men from the water Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office now has the bodies and will identify the victims.

This comes as police put out an alert for two missing men on Saturday.

Elce Malik-Bey, 44, and Raymond Lumpkin, 45, were last seen by family on Friday, Feb. 10. They reportedly left a family gathering to go fishing together but never came back.

Cleveland police said Cleveland Metroparks police found their vehicle at the East 55th Street Marina. The U.S. Coast Guard helped in the search of the area.

Those who may have any information are asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.