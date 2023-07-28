(WJW) — Morgan Miller, the wife of Olympic gold medalist skier, Bode Miller, says the couple recently went through a terrifying experience that landed their three young children in the emergency room.

Morgan, a professional beach volleyball player, shared an Instagram video of the kids receiving oxygen in hospital beds about two weeks ago.

“We had a crane at our house to remove our broken hot tub,” she wrote. “Asher, Aksel and Scarlet innocently stood on the front step of our house to watch the action which resulted in them getting carbon monoxide poisoning due to the lack of airflow in our driveway.”

She said the kids were on high-flow oxygen for over four hours.

“It was a terrifying experience but thanking my lucky stars they are ok,” she wrote.

The couple lost their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, in a tragic pool accident back in 2018. They welcomed their twin boys, Asher and Aksel, just over a year later before Scarlet was born in 2021.

They have two other children, Easton and Nash, People reports. Bode Miller has two other kids from a previous marriage.