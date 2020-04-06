Bob’s Hamburg offering discount to truckers, says they’ll have no trouble parking 18 wheeler

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Bob’s Hamburg in Akron is making sure hungry truck drivers are getting fed while out there on the road.

Many are tirelessly working extra hours to help deliver supplies and keep grocery stores stocked during the coronavirus pandemic.

The well-known restaurant, which is located at 1251 East Avenue, took to Facebook to invite truckers to stop on by to get some food.

“I’m hearing some burger stands are turning away hungry Truck Drivers, well NOT us. You can pull an 18 wheeler right up front, or we can wrap 3 around the building,” said the owner in a post.

They’re offering 10% off if you honk your horn.

Bob’s Hamburg is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Truckers can call 330-253-2527 to place an order.