COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio House speaker has removed state Rep. Bob Young of Green, R-32nd, from his leadership role on the House Pensions Committee amid his ongoing criminal case.

Young, formerly the committee chairman, is charged with domestic violence and assault. He was arrested for a second time earlier this week for allegedly violating a protection order in that case.

Young, 42, is accused of striking his wife during a dispute at their Green home on July 7. Another one of Young’s relatives claim they were assaulted by Young that day, according to the county prosecutor’s office.

An anti-stalking order was issued in that case. But an arrest affidavit shows Young called a landline at the protected person’s residence and left voicemails three separate times within a half-hour on Saturday, Aug. 26. He was arrested the following Monday in Tuscarawas County.

He appeared Wednesday before a Barberton Municipal Court judge on the new charge and was released on a personal recognizance bond. He will be subject to GPS monitoring, according to the court docket.

House Speaker Jason Stephens of Kitts Hill, R-93rd, previously called for Young to step down from the Legislature.

But Young has “resisted” calls for his resignation, state reps. Tavia Galonski of Akron, D-33rd, and Casey Weinstein of Hudson, D-34th, said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“Though we respect Rep. Bob Young’s family and their privacy during this difficult time, Rep. Young’s alleged pattern of continued behavior directly conflicts with the values we uphold as elected officials and Ohioans,” the statement reads. “We have a responsibility to represent our constituents and our state with just and moral behavior. Rep. Young has unfortunately failed to live up to that responsibility. Therefore, we urge House Speaker Jason Stephens to sanction Rep. Young and remove him from his leadership position as chair of the House Pensions Committee.”

The chairman role paid an extra $9,000.

The committee website now lists state Rep. Adam Mathews of Lebanon, R-56th, as its chairman.

Young is currently in his second term in the Ohio House, serving the 32nd House District which includes portions of southern Summit County, according to his biography on the Ohio House website. He was first elected in 2020, and his term expires at the end of 2024.