(WJW) – Legendary game show host and animal advocate Bob Barker died as a result of Alzheimer’s Disease. That’s according to a death certificate obtained by PEOPLE.

Barker, most known as the host of “The Price is Right,” died on August 26 at the age of 99.

According to PEOPLE, Barker had been living with the disease for “years.”

Hypertension (high blood pressure), hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) were also listed as “significant conditions” that contributed to Barker’s death, according to the certificate.

Barker’s publicist Roger Neal confirmed the news of the 15-time Daytime Emmy winner’s death on Aug. 26. “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” Neal said in a statement.

Barker hosted “The Price is Right” for 35 years. CBS honored him in a special tribute show.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 25: Host Drew Carey (L) and former host Bob Barker speak during a segment of “The Price Is Right” at CBS Television City on March 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 5: Multiple Emmy Award-winning television legend and animal rights activist Bob Barker will return to CBS Daytime’s THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL in a guest starring role Thursday, August 28 (1:30-2:00 PM, ET; 12:30-1:00 PM, PT), on the CBS Television Network. This will mark Barker’s third appearance on the show. His first was in March 2002. Pictured L-R: Bob Barker as Himself, Scott Clifton as Liam Cooper, and Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer (Photo by Lisette M. Azar/CBS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 5: Daytime’s #1-rated series and the longest-running game show in television history, THE PRICE IS RIGHT, is honoring legendary host Bob Barker with a week of shows from Monday, Dec. 9 - Friday, Dec. 13 to celebrate his 90th birthday. Each day the show will feature pet adoptions, a cause dear to Barker’s heart, leading up to his big day, Thursday, Dec. 12, when he’ll surprise the studio audience with a rare appearance and present a special showcase. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 5: Daytime’s #1-rated series and the longest-running game show in television history, THE PRICE IS RIGHT, is honoring legendary host Bob Barker with a week of shows from Monday, Dec. 9 - Friday, Dec. 13 to celebrate his 90th birthday. Each day the show will feature pet adoptions, a cause dear to Barker’s heart, leading up to his big day, Thursday, Dec. 12, when he’ll surprise the studio audience with a rare appearance and present a special showcase. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

(Original Caption) Dorado, Puerto Rico: Master of ceremonies Bob Barker introduces the winner, Miss Australia Kerry Anne Wells as new Miss Universe at ceremonies here. Runners-up (from left, following Miss Wells) are: Miss Israel (Ilana Goren); Miss Brazil (Rejane Viera Costa); Miss Venezuela (Maria Campoli) and Miss England (Jenny McAdam).

HERE’S HOLLYWOOD — “Bob Barker” — Episode 54 — Pictured: (l-r) TV game show host Bob Barker, (Photo by Paul W. Bailey/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

HERE’S HOLLYWOOD — “Bob Barker” — Episode 54 — Pictured: (l-r) TV game show host Bob Barker, (Photo by Paul W. Bailey/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 26: THE PRICE IS RIGHT host Bob Barker with unidentified game show contestant. Image Dated August 26, 1972. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 1: Bob Barker, center with models, Janice Pennington, left, and Anitra Ford on the CBS television network game show “The Price Is Right.” (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

FILE – The Price is Right show host, comedian Drew Carey, left, appears with longtime former host Bob Barker at the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles on March 25, 2009. Barker, who retired and passed the microphone off to Carey, appeared on the show to promote his autobiography, “Priceless Memories.” The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating it’s 50th season. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Here’s what current “Price is Right” host and Cleveland’s Own Drew Carey said on the show.

“Most people remember Bob from the 35 years he spent hosting ‘The Price Is Right.’ So, it’s easy to forget that for 18 years, he was a fixture in America’s living rooms for Truth or Consequences, a radio host before that, and a naval aviator during World War II. We’ll also remember Bob for his tireless work on behalf of all animals from whales and elephants to the cats and dogs who reminded everybody at the end of the show to get spayed or neutered.”

Barker’s publicist said that there would not be a funeral or a memorial service, per Bob’s wishes.

Barker will be laid to rest next to his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills, according to Neal.