(WJW) – Legendary host Bob Barker has died.
He was 99-years-old.
His publicist confirmed the news. Barker died at his home in Los Angeles.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” publicist Roger Neal said in a statement Saturday.
Barker hosted “The Price is Right” from 1972 to 2007. He’s also had many iconic cameos in popular movies.
He was born on December 12, 1923. A cause of death has not been announced.
According to his publicist, Bob Barker won 19 Emmys.
The studio where the Price is Right was taped is named after him.
His publicist says Time Magazine named him the Greatest Game Show Host of All Time.