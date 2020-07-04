LIVE: Boaters parade through Lake Erie on 4th of July to show support for President Trump

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohio boaters have taken to Lake Erie this Independence Day to show their support for President Donald Trump.

Boaters met at the Cove Carry Out near the Sandusky Bay around 11 a.m. with their “Trump 2020” flags flying high before embarking on a parade through the bay.

Beginning at 11:30, boaters will start heading towards the coal docks, idling through the channel. They will then turn out around Marblehead and head out to Kelleys Island. From there the group plans to disperse and meet up on the sandbar.

If the wind is strong or the water is choppy, the group plans to stay in the bay and will anchor away from the wind.

Trump supporters in Florida held a boat parade honoring the president last month on June 14, which is his birthday.

Pro-Trump flotillas took place in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the Florida Keys, Tampa, Pensacola and Jacksonville — where Trump is slated to be renominated for a second term at the end of August.

