(WJW) – We know the dangers of drinking and driving, but this 4th of July, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is reminding people the risks also apply to those behind the wheel of a boat.

This holiday weekend, ODNR will join other law enforcement in a push for sober boating.



“We want to make sure everyone on the water is safe,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “More people will be out this weekend, and you can ensure everyone gets home safely by following a few simple rules- no alcohol and making sure everyone wears a life jacket.”

The goal of the National Operation Dry Water campaign is to make boaters aware of the dangers of mixing alcohol with fun on the water.

According to the ODNR, boating under the influence (BUI) is the nation’s leading cause of injuries and fatalities on waterways. Officials note the danger of drinking on a boat extends to passengers, who may slip or fall into the water, as well.

“This means that all operators and passengers should choose to boat sober all season long,” said Chair of the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, Tim Dunleavy.

Tips for responsible boating, include:

Wearing a life jacket on the water

Holding your party responsible

Knowing Ohio’s boating laws

Boating under the influence is illegal in all states.

In 2021, law enforcement officers contacted 328,627 boaters and made 638 BUI arrests over the course of the three-day weekend.