WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man was found dead in Chippewa Lake on Monday evening.

First responders arrived at the scene by the public boat ramp off Westfield Landing Road but say they were unable to revive the man, who had been boating by himself, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death will be determined pending autopsy results.

Alcohol and foul play are ruled out.