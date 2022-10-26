WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) -Officials have identified a boater that was found in Chippewa Lake earlier this week.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called to Chippewa Lake shortly after 7 p.m on Monday, October 24.

Officials say a boater had approached a dock and spotted the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Trowbridge of Apple Creek, lodged between his 14’ aluminum boat and trailer.

Police said it is believed the victim was attempting to load the boat when he slipped and fell between the two and was unable to free himself.

Trowbridge was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to authorities.

Alcohol and foul play are not suspected.