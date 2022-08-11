MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – An investigation is underway into a missing boater after a 21-foot boat washed up along a part of Lake Erie in Madison Township Thursday morning.

The boat had been reported missing from Canadian waters several days ago, according to Madison Township Police.

The boater was last seen on August 9 at Port Burwell in Ontario.

According to the Canadian Air Force, a family member reported later that same day the boater was overdue.

A search was launched at that point.

Canadian Search and Rescue and the US Coast Guard responded with Madison Township police. The boat was empty and there was no sign of the boater.

Investigators have not identified the missing boater. The search is continuing for the boater in the water.