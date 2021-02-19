Boardman teacher’s aide accused of stapling note to student resigns

They said a review of the evidence showed an "egregious act" of stapling a note to the child's hair

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teacher’s aide at the center of controversy in the Boardman School District has resigned.

Mahoning County prosecutors announced Friday that “in lieu of pursuing any further legal action,” a teacher’s aide accused of stapling a note to a student’s hair must resign immediately.

Prosecutors said that while reviewing the case with the Boardman Police Department, they could not file criminal charges.

They said a review of the evidence showed an “egregious act” of stapling a note to the child’s hair, but the evidence did not support a criminal assault. They also could not prove that the aide meant to cause physical harm to the child.

The incident happened on Jan. 19 and involved a special needs student.

The boy’s mother, Sheli Myers, said earlier she was not satisfied with how Superintendent Tim Saxton handled the situation and that he downplayed the severity of the incident.