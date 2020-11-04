Boarded-up windows, fences in downtown Cleveland on election night

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A few businesses in downtown Cleveland took measures to protect their property ahead of election night.

FOX 8 crews found windows boarded up at the Citizens Bank at Superior Avenue and East 12th Street. Temporary fences surrounded the nearby Oswald Centre.

Parts of downtown still recovering for the May 30 riots when looting stretched into the early-morning hours.

Law enforcement officials have been closely monitoring the election. Cuyahoga County activated its emergency operations center on Election Day for the first time.

