CLEVELAND (WJW)– A few businesses in downtown Cleveland took measures to protect their property ahead of election night.
FOX 8 crews found windows boarded up at the Citizens Bank at Superior Avenue and East 12th Street. Temporary fences surrounded the nearby Oswald Centre.
Parts of downtown still recovering for the May 30 riots when looting stretched into the early-morning hours.
Law enforcement officials have been closely monitoring the election. Cuyahoga County activated its emergency operations center on Election Day for the first time.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Parma City Schools to build two new campuses if Issue 73 passes
- This Ohio county has predicted the winner of 14 straight presidential elections
- Cleveland Metropolitan School District faces deep cuts if levy fails
- Boarded-up windows, fences in downtown Cleveland on election night
- Democrat Tim Ryan wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio’s 13th Congressional District