Board of elections takes precautions amid coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections says it is taking precautions ahead of the March 17 primary in Ohio as the country deals with concerns about coronavirus.

The Ohio Department of Health said there are no confirmed cases in the state. There are three people under investigation for the respiratory illness.

During a news conference on Thursday, the board of elections said it's been working with the Cleveland Department of Public Health and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

Director Anthony Perlatti said they've purchased hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, and are urging poll workers to wash their hands frequently.

"It is safe to come down here to vote at the board of elections, as well as your polling place. We're taking precautions, but we don't anticipate any type of issues," Perlatti said.

