Board of Education considering dismissal of Willoughby Middle School principal

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – The future of longtime Willoughby Middle School Principal Larry Keller is hanging in the balance over his handling of an investigation into alleged student misconduct.

FOX 8 News has learned that Keller has been on paid administrative leave since June, and the Willoughby-Eastlake Board of Education is now considering his dismissal.

The unusual situation began to unfold at Willoughby Middle School last May when a couple of students approached a teacher about a problem another student was having.

The teacher was unaware that the conversation was secretly being recorded remotely by another student.

A concerned parent learned about the recording and notified Willoughby Middle School Principal Keller.

When the parent concluded that Keller was not taking action on the complaint, she contacted Willoughby-Eastlake Superintendent Steve Thompson.

A school employee, who did not want to be identified, says the superintendent confronted Keller at the school.

“He was pounding his fist on the desk, yelling at Mr. Keller. Students heard it,” the employee told FOX 8.

We are told that Keller told the superintendent that he could not understand what the teacher and the students were discussing on the recording, and therefore took no action.

However, an investigation by the school district contended that the students told the teacher that female students were being pressured by fellow students to take nude photos of themselves.

The teacher and the principal have denied ever hearing about the allegations leveled by district administrators.

“If what they are saying he was in possession of is true, that is child pornography and it is against the law in the State of Ohio. If you’re in possession of it, or if you have it and you haven’t turned it in, you are just as guilty so as far as I’m concerned, if there is no evidence of that, it never existed,” the employee said.

The district contends the teacher and the principal did not report the allegations, as required by law.

The teacher denied any wrongdoing and later resigned. Keller was placed on paid administrative leave in June but has refused to resign, as requested by the superintendent.

“I feel that this is a retaliation tactic because Mr. Keller did file harassment allegations against [the superintendent] back in May when all of this came to a head,” the anonymous employee told FOX 8.

When contacted by FOX 8, Willoughby Police told us they never did an investigation and were never asked to do an investigation of the middle school principal and his handling of the situation.

The Willoughby- Eastlake Board of Education will consider taking action against Keller on Monday night, which could include dismissal.

Superintendent Thompson issued a statement that reads in part: “Because this is a personal matter, until this is voted on by the Board of Education, I am not at liberty to discuss this at this time.”

When reached by FOX 8 on Monday, Keller said, “I am hopeful that the truth will prevail. I am represented by an attorney and we are following all legal channels. I am confident that once all the facts are known, I will be exonerated.”