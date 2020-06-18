Board of directors votes to rebuild Sandusky State Theatre from devastating storm damage

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– The board of directors of the Sandusky State Theatre voted to rebuild the historic theater that collapsed during a storm last week.

The theater was closed at the time of the June 10 storm because of the coronavirus pandemic. High winds ripped off the roof and torn down part of the exterior walls. Bricks littered downtown Sandusky. Theater staff said the chandelier remains in tact. No one was injured.

During the board of directors emergency meeting, members discussed the Sandusky State Theatre as a historic landmark and economic driver.

“The outpouring of support from the community has been truly amazing. Now that our board leadership has made its intentions official, we can move forward with the task of rebuilding and fundraising to ensure the theatre will provide its services for the next 100 years and beyond,” said Chris Parthemore, executive director of Sandusky State Theatre, in a news release on Thursday.

The Sandusky State Theatre first opened in 1928, and has hosted entertainment legends like Shirley Temple, Wayne Newton, Willie Nelson and B.B. King.

