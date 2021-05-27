Board denies Bill Cosby’s request for parole: report

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WJW) — Bill Cosby was denied parole and will not be released from SCI–Phoenix prison in Pennsylvania, FOX News reports.

Cosby, 83, was convicted of felony sex assault and has reportedly served over two years of his three-to-10-year sentence.

He had a parole hearing on May 11 and, according to FOX News, the Pennsylvania parole board decided he had not met the requirements that warrant release from prison.

The news outlet says the parole board argued that Cosby needs to “develop a parole release plan” and “participate in and complete additional institutional programs.”

He also reportedly received a negative recommendation from the department of corrections. Officials are quoted saying he must receive a “favorable recommendation” for corrections officials and “maintain clear conduct record” for the duration of his time in prison.

FOX News says that parole denial did not come as a surprise to Cosby, his legal team, or his loved ones.

A jury convicted Cosby in 2018 after concluding that he drugged and sexually violated Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He claimed the encounter was consensual.

Cosby has also been accused of sexual assault by dozens of other women. FOX News says he was “deemed a sexually violent predator by his trial judge.”

Cosby, a once-beloved comedian long known as “America’s Dad,” became the first celebrity convicted of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era.