BMW X7 offers Auto Show attendees luxury, comfort & SUV lifestyle

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- It’s the final days of the Cleveland Auto Show and if you’re still looking for the culmination of luxury, comfort and powerful living all in one vehicle, you may be interested in the BMW X7.

“The BMW X7 is the first generation of the X7 which is the largest SUV BMW has ever created," said President and CEO of BMW Akron, Nathan Lancry.

This SUV, or SAV as BMW calls it, is built on the same platform as the Rolls Royce and comes with third-row seating.

“BMW creates an SAV, which is a Sport Activity Vehicle. It gives you the versatility and the practicality that you would want for your family and at the same time it doesn’t take the fun out of the driving," Lancry said.

The X7 comes with the X-Drive, a very intelligent and proactive system that helps you navigate in tricky off-road conditions or just your typical winter day.

“What the car is doing and what the car is capable of doing is it could use 1000 torque on one wheel only while the other 3 are basically spinning," said Dirk Steffen of BMW Westlake. "One of the great, unique features of the BMW X7 are the one-touch buttons used to operate the vehicle. Life, the third-row seat, hit the button, the seats slide up and in less than 10 seconds you have your third-row seats.”

“I don’t think it’s a mystery to people when they hear BMW is the ultimate driving machine," Lancry said.

The X7 comes in three different engine sizes with Horse Power ranging from 335 HP to 523 HP. The base price starts at $73,900.

