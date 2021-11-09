Blustery winds and thunderstorms in the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW)—We’ll slowly clear out some overnight allowing for areas of fog to form in our southern communities. Due to the cloud cover acting as a insulator, temperatures will not be too chilly. Low in the mid 40s.

More sunshine then cloud cover expected Wednesday with highs in the low 60s a touch cooler, with the front settling south of the area and the flow off the lake.

We’re tracking a strong system expected to ramp up in the plain states. As it nears, cloud and winds increase Thursday. It will be quite blustery, but will also aid in bringing up our temperatures close to 70 again! Showers and isolated thundershowers likely after sunset Thursday evening.

The weekend will showcase much cooler temperatures and the potential for some snow/mix/rain. Highs hovering in the low 40s with overnight lows below freezing. Stay tuned — there could be accumulating snow in our snowbelt communities through Tuesday of next week!

Here’s a look at our diminishing daylight specifics going through the Winter Solstice. There is some good news in the graphic with the sunrise and sunset time by the end of January.

CLEVELAND DAYLIGHT

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: