CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds are moving out while sunshine and blue skies are moving to Northeast Ohio for a beautiful September Sunday.
There’s a 30% chance of scattered showers late Sunday night.
Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s before a slow and gradual warm up throughout the week.
Browns head to Pittsburgh where conditions will be a bit drier for Monday night’s game.
Here’s a look at the first half of September:
Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:
