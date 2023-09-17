CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds are moving out while sunshine and blue skies are moving to Northeast Ohio for a beautiful September Sunday.

There’s a 30% chance of scattered showers late Sunday night.

Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s before a slow and gradual warm up throughout the week.

Browns head to Pittsburgh where conditions will be a bit drier for Monday night’s game.

Here’s a look at the first half of September:

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

