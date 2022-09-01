CLEVELAND (WJW) – Their impeccable skill, synchronized style and booming presence are legendary.

This weekend, the Cleveland Air Show takes over the skies in Northeast Ohio.

The main attraction – is the Blue Angels.

Blue Angels Operations Officer, Carry Rickoff, says his crew is almost ready to roll.

“The thing we pride ourselves on is taking that show in a new city each week and make as few changes as possible so the show you see shouldn’t drastically change from site to site,” shared Rickoff.

Before you see perfection in the air this weekend, a whole lot of time is spent during the week prepping.

“It’s hours and hours of practice and slowly tightening it up so that it looks good. It’s that exhausting work of never thinking it looks good and just pushing to get better and better,” explained Rickoff.

The show represents the elite from our country’s Navy, Army, Air Force and Marine Corps.

For example, the Blue Angels were established in 1946 to show the American public the skills of those that protect this country.

“To be able to showcase what the Marine Corps can do is truly special,” said Rickoff.

The air show travels from city to city throughout the year. However, for Blue Angel’s member and Canton native, Russell Fink, this weekend will be just a little extra special.

“I think the last time I was actually home was in 2017. This is a big day for me. I’ve got a lot of family coming up and I’m excited to see them,” shared Fink.

Fink says it is a dream come true to be a member of the air show and hopes Northeast Ohio has a blast watching.

“It’s showing that we do have the best of the best and that it does take hard work and determination to perform for everybody,” explained Fink.