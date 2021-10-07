Blue Alert: Search underway for suspect who shot Ohio trooper

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) – A statewide search is underway for a man who the Ohio State Highway Patrol says shot a trooper during a traffic stop.

Trooper Josef Brobst stopped a vehicle on I-75 in Hancock County just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for speeding, OSHP reports.

According to a press release, the driver tried to get the trooper’s service weapon.

Trooper Josef Brobst, Courtesy: OSHP

Trooper Brobst was shot.

Law enforcement is looking for Robert Tramaine Hathorn.

Robert Tramaine Hathorn

Hathorn’s car was recovered behind a business on County Road 140 near Township Road 89.

Hathorn is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call 911.

You can call in tips to the OSHP Findlay Post at (419)423-1414.

Trooper Josef Brobst has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.