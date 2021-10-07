Blue Alert: OSHP Trooper shot; search for suspect underway

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Blue Alert was issued before 2 a.m. Thursday for 42-year-old Robert Tramaine Halhorn, a suspect accused of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

Robert Tramaine Hathorn

The incident took place early Thursday morning on I-75 in Hancock County, Ohio.

According to authorities, Trooper Josef Brobst was injured during the shooting and transported to a hospital.

OSHP tells FOX 8 Brobst is expected to be okay.

Halhorn is a black male, 5’10 tall, weighs 225, and has black hair and brown eyes. The vehicle involved in the incident is a black 2016 Chevy Suburban, Michigan license plate number: C7482198.

If you happen to see the suspect or the vehicle, call 1-877-262-3764.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which issued the alert, has not released photos of the suspect or vehicle involved.

Law enforcement has not released any details about the shooting.