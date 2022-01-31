Blossom Music Center’s summer concert tickets on sale this week

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1360A — Pictured in this screengrab: Musical guest Josh Groban performs on November 23, 2020 — (Photo By: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — If the winter blues have you down, looking ahead to summer events might lift you back up.

Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls has a whole summer concert series line up waiting and tickets to many performances go on sale later this week.

Here are just some of the performances scheduled this summer:

Halsey’s Love and Power Tour is making a stop on June 3 where supporting acts Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress will join her. For past purchasers of Manic tour tickets, there will be a special presale beginning on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 3 at 10 p.m.

Josh Groban’s 2022 Harmony Summer Tour will perform on June 29. He’ll be joined by the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band as well as violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli, and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets on Feb.1 at 10 a.m. until Feb. 3 at 10 p.m.

The Black Keys, best known for songs like “Howlin’ for You” and “Lonely Boy,” are dropping by Blossom for their Dropout Boogie Tour on Sept. 9. Band Of Horses and Early James are joining them. Their exclusive fan club presale is on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and ends Thursday, Feb 3 at 10 p.m.

General ticket sales start on Friday Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets or see the full list of their summer concert series here.