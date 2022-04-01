CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– Blossom Music Center is looking to fill positions ahead of this year’s concert season.

The venue will host job fairs on April 2 and April 9. Both hiring events run from noon to 4 p.m. at Blossom, located on West Steels Corners Road in Cuyahoga Falls.

Positions include ushers, parking attendant, security guards, cooks, bartenders and more.

To apply for Live Nation openings, click here and search “Blossom Music Center.” To apply for Legends Hospitality positions, click here.