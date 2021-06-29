Bloodhound finds girl missing a month barricaded in shed with father

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WJW) — A police bloodhound named Fred is being credited with finding a 6-year-old girl who had been missing for a month in Tennessee.

According to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified June 16 that the child, Kinzleigh, was last seen by a family member on May 26. She was believed to have been abducted by her father, Nicholas Reeder.

Authorities launched a search that included airplanes, thermal imaging and drones, spending hundreds of hours trying to find the girl.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department was contacted to help in the search with its bloodhound named Fred. Fred was able to locate a scent that led to an outbuilding located on the property belonging to Reeder.

Officers made forcible entry, where they found Reeder and his daughter. The door was barricaded, and the windows were covered up with metal. There was no ventilation and air conditioning, and there was very little food or water for the child.

The building smelled strongly of ammonia, as the two had been urinating and defacating in a five-gallon bucket.

Reeder faces charges for child abuse or neglect. He also had warrants for failure to appear and custodial interference. His bond was set at $175,000.

The child was released to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.