Blood test study underway to identify Alzheimer’s risk

(WJW) – A new blood test is being hailed as a way to prevent Alzheimer’s.

Research, which was presented Thursday at an international Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference (CTAD), indicates the test can identify people who have an increased likelihood of having brain amyloid.

That’s a protein that is a risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s symptoms.

The test is called PrecivityAD.

It is going to be used in a clinical trial to prevent the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

“New blood test technology can help identify those more likely to have Alzheimer’s disease changes in their brains, which enables them to enroll in prevention or treatment trials as early as possible,” said Reisa Sperling, MD, director of the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

She’s also co-principal investigator for the clinical trial.

It’s called the AHEAD Study.

Results presented at CTAD show the blood test identifies specific amyloid proteins in blood plasma and is a promising way to test someone’s likelihood of having amyloid build-up in the brain.

“This is a remarkable achievement that may lead to detecting and treating Alzheimer’s much earlier, and hopefully one day, preventing the memory loss associated with this devastating disease,” said Sperling.