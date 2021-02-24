‘Blood down my face’: Cleveland woman describes violent attempted carjacking

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Brittany Sells said she was warming up her car Monday morning when the door suddenly swung open.

A man wearing a ski mask ordered her out. She refused and was pistol whipped twice.

“When he told me to get out of the car ,my first instinct was to say no,” she said while sitting next to her daughter on the front steps of her home on Wednesday. “I told him no, I wasn’t getting out, so he hit me once in the head.”

“He hit me again because I was fighting him to get out of the car when he dragged me out.”

Visible scars remain on Sells’ face. She said she received eight stitches. Her eye remains swollen and red.

It happened just before 7 a.m., steps from the front door of her home on West 129th Street in Cleveland. Sells’ children were inside the home during the attack. Her husband had already left for work.

“I ran up to my door, started banging and screaming, trying to get somebody’s attention, trying to let me in the house,” she said.

Sells cries for help were captured by a Ring camera from a neighbor’s home, but does it not show the attack.

“What my kids witnessed, me getting to the house falling to the ground and then coming to the door with blood down my face, they don’t need to see that,” Sells said.

A Cleveland police report lists the ordeal as a felonious assault. It states three men, possibly teenagers, were involved.

Sells said she noticed the men were in a red car and drove past her home before they abruptly stopped at a stop sign. One of the men got out and approached her car. The others did not make physical contact. In the end, they left without the car.

“I have a Mercedes, so you have to click to start it click to even move,” she said. “They were young so maybe they did not know how to work the Mercedes, plus I had the keys in my pocket.”

Sells said police have her car now. A police report indicated it is being tested for evidence, including fingerprints and possible DNA.

Her message to the men responsible is to turn themselves in.

“Get a job, get a car. You don’t need to take other people’s, you don’t need to hurt them.”