[Watch prior coverage in the player above.]

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – The woman whose vehicle rammed into a man’s bedroom, killing him in February, had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit, according to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received toxicology results from the testing laboratory Wednesday saying Hallie Maczko’s alcohol level was .374 grams by weight of alcohol per one hundred milliliters of urine, according to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

That is more than four times the legal limit of 0.08.

Maczko, a 32-year-old from Green, was initially charged on February 19 for driving while intoxicated. The sheriff’s office said she was later arrested again and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on February 19 when Maczko is suspected of losing control of her vehicle and driving into the home of Robert D. Shull Jr., 69, who was asleep.

Authorities arrived at his home on the 2500 block of Barth Road and discovered he’d been pinned underneath the vehicle and he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The aggravated vehicular homicide charge is a second-degree felony in this case.