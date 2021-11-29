Live blog: What to expect on the roads as you head out the door

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some Northeast Ohio communities through 7 a.m.
FOX 8 is monitoring the roads in case there are any trouble spots.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has 200 crews out to help everyone get where they need to safely.
Bands of lake effect will be moving through throughout the morning
We’re monitoring schools to see if there are any delays or closings.
FOX 8 will bring you updates on any weather issues affecting your day in our live blog below.
Live Blog:
3:52 a.m. – OHGO lists the roads as “chemically wet” from the treatment they’ve put down.
3:50 a.m. – Speed limits have been reduced on I-90 in Lake County east and westbound due to winter weather.