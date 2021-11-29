Live blog: What to expect on the roads as you head out the door

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some Northeast Ohio communities through 7 a.m.

FOX 8 is monitoring the roads in case there are any trouble spots.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has 200 crews out to help everyone get where they need to safely.

3AM: More than 200 crews are on the road, including this plow on I-76 in Portage County where narrow bands of heavy lake effect ❄️ continue to move through. Please give them room to work and be extra alert for quickly changing conditions. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/pKAhScoSEb — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 29, 2021

Bands of lake effect will be moving through throughout the morning

We’re monitoring schools to see if there are any delays or closings.

FOX 8 will bring you updates on any weather issues affecting your day in our live blog below.

Live Blog:

Accidents along the WB Turnpike at MM 181 / 197 / 209. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 29, 2021

Two views. Same time. The first is at I-77/Ohio Turnpike. The second is 7 miles east at SR-8/Ohio Turnpike. This is how quickly things can change this morning. Be extra alert if driving this morning. We have more than 200 crews out. Give them room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/cqEKdRxLe1 — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) November 29, 2021

3:52 a.m. – OHGO lists the roads as “chemically wet” from the treatment they’ve put down.

3:50 a.m. – Speed limits have been reduced on I-90 in Lake County east and westbound due to winter weather.

A snowy look to greet you on this Monday pic.twitter.com/0KfBzoirJ0 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 29, 2021