Live blog: What to expect on the roads as you head out the door

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some Northeast Ohio communities through 7 a.m.

FOX 8 is monitoring the roads in case there are any trouble spots.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has 200 crews out to help everyone get where they need to safely.

Bands of lake effect will be moving through throughout the morning

Click here for forecast updates

We’re monitoring schools to see if there are any delays or closings.

FOX 8 will bring you updates on any weather issues affecting your day in our live blog below.

Live Blog:

3:52 a.m. – OHGO lists the roads as “chemically wet” from the treatment they’ve put down.

3:50 a.m. – Speed limits have been reduced on I-90 in Lake County east and westbound due to winter weather.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral