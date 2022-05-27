May 27, 2022

UVALDE, Texas (WJW/AP) – We continue to follow developments in the shooting at a Texas elementary school where an 18-year-old killed 19 children and 2 educators.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School happened Tuesday.

The gunman went from classroom to classroom dressed in body armor and carrying two military-style rifles.

He legally bought the guns shortly after his 18th birthday.

7 a.m.

Members of the U.S. House and Senate have left for recess after failing to open a debate on gun safety.

Lawmakers voted along party lines on the domestic terrorism bill.

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he’ll try and forge a compromise bill that could pass the Senate.

The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day event, which is also expected to draw protestors.

Some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including two Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McLean, who said “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act in the aftermath of the country’s latest mass shooting. Country music singer Larry Gatlin, who pulled out of a planned appearance at the event, said he hopes “the NRA will rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions.”

“While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction,” Gatlin said.

Country singers Lee Greenwood and Larry Stewart also withdrew.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who was slated to attend, will instead address the convention by prerecorded video.