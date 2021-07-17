Blog: Northeast Ohio flooding, severe weather updates

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Communities across Northeast Ohio are faced with flooding concerns this afternoon, as a number of watches and warnings continue.

Check back for updates.

3:15 p.m.

More than 2,000 FirstEnergy customers in Cuyahoga County, with many in Bay Village, Beachwood and Broadview Heights, are without power. Power is out to nearly 1,000 in Geauga County.

1:25 p.m.:

Pettibone Road in Bainbridge Township is closed between Brewster and Geauga Lake roads. The fire department said it is waiting on the power company before any trees can be removed.

(Photo courtesy: Bainbridge Township Fire Department)

12:30 p.m.

The Bath Police Department said tornado sirens will not be tested because of the weather.

12 p.m.

The city of Eastlake is monitoring the Chagrin River, which is currently at 8 feet.