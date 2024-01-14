*You can watch video of the blizzard conditions at the Buffalo Bills stadium on Sunday in the above video player*

ORCHARD PARK, New York (WJW) — The Buffalo Bills finished the regular season with 5 straight wins and were the hottest team in the NFL, but on Sunday the Lake Erie snow machine cooled them off by freezing them out of their own stadium.

On Saturday, officials announced the playoff game scheduled for Sunday with the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Monday due to raging blizzard conditions creating true whiteouts in the Buffalo area as the massive winter storm punished the Bills home field at Highmark Stadium.

The National Weather Service said up to 3 feet of snow and 70 mph winds are expected from snowstorms that are also causing staggering amounts of heavy Lake effect snow.

A travel ban was issued for Buffalo Sunday.