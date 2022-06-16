CLEVELAND (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball has approved the sale of a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians to David Blitzer, who also has ownership shares in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

One of the people says Blitzer will initially have 25% to 30% of the team and will have rights to increase his stake to a controlling interest in several years.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the approval at the conclusion of a three-day owners meeting in New York.