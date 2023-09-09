Video above: Famous actors, actresses from Ohio

Belgium (WJW) – The first night of Blink-182’s tour turned emotional when drummer Travis Barker surprised a fan outside the concert venue in Belgium this weekend.

In a video posted to Barker’s Instagram page, the smiling Blink-182 fan is seen carrying a handmade sign reading, “can I have a drumstick?”

The video transitions to show Barker walking out of the venue to meet the fan, handing him a pair of drumsticks. The fan became emotional and they hugged before Barker waved to the rest of the crowd and headed back inside.

“Travis Barker just gave me his drumsticks,” the fan said in the video.

In the caption, Barker simply wrote, “1st day of tour,” with the band commenting a heart emoji under the post.

As reported by People, tour photographer Clemente Ruiz said Barker “was down as soon as we saw the sign when we drove in the venue.”

Last month, Billboard reported that Barker surprised a blind 9-year-old drummer by showing up to his lemonade stand in Los Angeles, giving him drumsticks and a donation. They later rocked out together.