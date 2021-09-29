Blink-182 bassist, singer announces that he’s officially cancer-free

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs during the band’s private concert at the Galen Center, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

(WJW) – Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus shared some good news with fans on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Hoppus took to Twitter and Instagram, announcing that he just visited his oncologist and is officially cancer-free.

The rock band’s bassist confirmed that he was battling cancer back in June, when he said he had been undergoing chemotherapy for a few months.

According to reports from Rolling Stone, Hoppus had been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Now, Hoppus says he still has to get scanned every six months and it’ll take him until the end of the year, but he feels blessed and wants to thank family, friends and everyone who sent their love and support during his battle.