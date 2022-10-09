CLEVELAND (WJW) — A life fully lived.

FOX 8’s own reporter Dave Nethers is celebrating his mother in style this weekend, as she’s been on this Earth longer than most.

“Please join me wishing Jennie Liana Nethers a very happy 100th birthday today,” Nethers said in a Facebook post Sunday. “At her age still traveling the world with my twin sister and her husband, with whom she lives. Just amazing. So many wonderful years of a full and blessed life. So many memories for us all. So many yet to be made. Love you mom.”

Here’s to wishing the Nethers family so much happiness!