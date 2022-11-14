LOS ANGELES (AP/WJW) — Christina Applegate held back tears as she was joined by her family and friends at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Monday.

It was Applegate’s first public appearance since she announced last year that she has multiple sclerosis. She walked with a cane and was helped to the podium by Katey Sagal, who played her mother on “Married,” the hit Fox sitcom that aired from 1987 to 1997.

The 50-year-old actor, who has also survived breast cancer, said she’d wanted a star on the Walk of Fame since she was 5 years old, and grew emotional when addressing her daughter.

David Faustino, from left, Christina Applegate, Katey Sagal and Amanda Bearse pose during a ceremony honoring Applegate with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Liz Feldman, from left, Christina, Applegate and Linda Cardellini pose during a ceremony honoring Applegate with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Christina Applegate, known for her roles on “Married… with Children” and “Dead to Me,” poses at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 2022. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting. And I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school and do what I — you are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this,” Applegate said. “Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Anyway. Did you not notice?

Prior to the event, Applegate had tweeted out a photo of her blinged-out walking sticks, teasing out an upcoming “important ceremony.”

“This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS,” she said in the tweet. “Walking sticks are now part of my new normal.”

Applegate is now starring in the Netflix series “Dead To Me,” which premieres its third season Thursday.