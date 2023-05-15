(WJW) – Country music legend Reba McEntire has been named as Blake Shelton’s successor for the upcoming season of The Voice.

McEntire has a long history with the show, having served as a team advisor during the first season, briefly coached contestants during season 8, and as a Mega Mentor during season 23.

This will be the first time she claims a red chair as a coach.

THE VOICE — “The Knockouts Premiere” Episode 2311 — Pictured: Reba McEntire — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

McEntire will join returning coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani for the upcoming season, while Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper will not be returning.

Shelton, who has coached every season of The Voice so far, announced last year that Season 23 would be his last. The current season wraps up with a two-night finale airing on May 22 and 23.