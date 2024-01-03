(WJW) — An actress and stunt woman with credits in several popular movies and shows is sending out a message of hope after she was seriously injured when a suspect fleeing from police crashed onto a New York City sidewalk on New Year’s.

Multiple media outlets reported on the incident that took place less than two hours after thousands of people packed into Times Square. Several people were injured, including actress Carrie Bernans.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 03: Carrie Bernans attends Regard Magazine Spring 2018 Cover Unveiling Party presented by Sony Studios featuring the cast of “The Oath” on Crackle at Riviera 31 on April 3, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the actress, the new mother of an 8-month-old son was knocked unconscious and pinned under a bus. She suffered multiple broken bones, fractures, and is currently unable to walk or breastfeed due to pain medications.

“Admist the chaos of the New Year’s incident, I’m holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself,” read the GoFundMe page. “This setback hasn’t dettered my belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God.”

The actress shared a video on her Facebook page and said, “Thank you all for checking. I’m feeling much better.” In the video, Bernans’ face is visibly bloody with missing teeth.

According to the GoFundMe page, money raised will help pay for teeth reconstruction, medical bills, therapy, childcare, and other needs.

