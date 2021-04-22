Black ice warning: Multiple cars crash on Northeast Ohio interstates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Division of Police officers were dispatched early Thursday morning to respond to several vehicles that had crashed on a sheet of ice on I-90.

It happened just before 5 a.m. near W. 117th.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken described the road as a “sheet of ice” both eastbound and westbound.

Multiple accidents along 90 near W. 117. Sheet of ice. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 22, 2021

Our FOX 8 photojournalist drove through the scene with a dash camera rolling.

The camera showed fire trucks, EMS, and police helping multiple drivers on the side of the road.

Patty reports Ohio Department of Transportation crews are responding to I-90 to salt, especially on the bridges.

The problems are being seen on other interstates as well.

Brook Park police have shut down 71N at 480 split due to black ice. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 22, 2021

Brook Park police shut down the I-71 North, I-480 split due to black ice.

Lakewood police shutting down 90 @ Mckinley. Black Ice — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 22, 2021

Lakewood police closed I-90 at McKinley for the same reason.

Black ice is a thin glaze of ice on a surface, that is typically so thin, you see the road through it.